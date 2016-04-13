Protest Scare Farce

Thousands of expected protesters against the new American air base (Boswell AFB) at Cwm Bargoed, never showed up.

The base has been on full alert and a strong Police presence has been on guard since the base opened.

B-1 from

Boswell AFB

Despite this, only 16 protesters turned up, 14 of which were protesting against fox hunting, but had taken the wrong turn off on the A470.

Local shopkeepers now face ruin after grossly stocking up on items targeted at the expected visitors, including one shop that ordered 800 KD Lang albums.

Also, the local DSS has had to make 80 recently recruited part time staff redundant, due to the lack of demand.

A spokesman for the Town Council said “Protesters have no interest in nuclear weapons anymore”.

He added “These days, they only care about motorways and blood sports. I blame the collapse of communism, Tony Blair and films like Free Willy”.

It is hoped that a planned fox hunt will lure back some of the expected protestors, otherwise the Town Council may have to resort to desperate measures, such as a Wales Tourist Board promotional video, hosting an Urdd Eisteddfod, or inviting the Queen to open a new shopping centre.