Prof Buy Nuke Plants

April 13, 2016

After his recent thirty million pound lottery win, Professor Igor Williams has bought Cwm Bargoed’s Nuclear Facility.

Already, Williams has sacked the entire senior staff, and replaced them with trainees from nearby Pound Shops and burger bars.

A spokesman for the Welsh Nuclear Regulatory Commission (W.N.R.C.) stated that there was no risk due to the management reshuffle at the plant.

He added “Nuclear Power is 100% safe. There has yet to be one single proven fatality in Wales (with the exception of sheep) as a result of Nuclear Power”.

