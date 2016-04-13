Prof Buy Nuke Plants

After his recent thirty million pound lottery win, Professor Igor Williams has bought Cwm Bargoed’s Nuclear Facility.

The Prof

“a Man with a Fission”

Already, Williams has sacked the entire senior staff, and replaced them with trainees from nearby Pound Shops and burger bars.

A spokesman for the Welsh Nuclear Regulatory Commission (W.N.R.C.) stated that there was no risk due to the management reshuffle at the plant.

He added “Nuclear Power is 100% safe. There has yet to be one single proven fatality in Wales (with the exception of sheep) as a result of Nuclear Power”.