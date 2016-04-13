Cwm Bargoed Welcomes Uncle Sam

The new American air base (Boswell AFB) opened on Monday to a noisy reception – a flyby of 28 B1 bombers.

The base (built on the site of the old Sinclair C5 test track) will be home to these menacing aircraft, as well as 200 Cruise missiles.

B-1 over

Cwm Bargoed

Already, local shop keepers are stocking up on double sleeping bags, tents, feminine hygiene and sex products in anticipation of an onslaught by women protestors.

Although expecting trouble, a spokesman for Cwm Bargoed Police said “we will not be using rubber bullets or truncheons, as these type of protestors seldom give them back afterwards”.

Other protests about noise, from the residents of a near by old peoples home, were quashed when it was agreed that their dosage would be increased accordingly.